WARRINGTON >> Warrington Township has announced that it has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its 2020 budget.
The award represents a significant achievement for Warrington Township and reflects its commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, Warrington Township had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation which are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as: A policy document; a financial plan; an operational guide; and a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, in order to receive the award. A Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation was presented to Barry Luber, Warrington Township Manager, who stated, “I am very proud of the Finance Department, which each year strives to improve the budget document so that residents, creditors and others that read the budget have a better understanding of what exactly the Township is responsible for and all of the services provided to its residents.”
This is the second year Warrington Township has competed for and won the award. With more than 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program, award recipients are recognized as pioneers in the effort to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.