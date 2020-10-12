WARRINGTON >> Warrington Township will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Section A of the its Circuit Trail on Wednesday, Oct. 28 beginning at 1 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the new bridge near 3400 Pickertown Road. Parking will be in front of ATG Learning Academy, located at Mill Creek and Pickertown Roads. All are welcome to attend.
Warrington Township is joining other communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to expand the number and availability of walkable public trails included in the Circuit Trails System, an 800-plus mile network of multi-use trails throughout the Philadelphia area. These trails link urban, suburban and rural communities, provide for healthy transportation and recreation and connect communities to green space. Once completed, the trailhead will begin at the Route 202 Parkway and end at the Bradford Dam.
The completed Section A of the trail runs from Stump Road through the Weisel Preserve behind the township garage on Pickertown Road and ends at the intersection of Mill Creek and Pickertown roads.
Warrington Township received a grant from the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) and the William Penn Foundation for $491,000 to help with the construction of the trail. The total cost for this segment is $700,000.
The township plans to extend the trail to the intersection of Pickertown and Lower State roads (Section B) and then to the intersection of Bellflower Boulevard (Section C).
Warrington Township staff and the Bike and Hike Committee are working on the scope of work for the Section B and C phases of the project and will seek construction bids and funding once the scope of work has been completed.
A private organization will complete a section of the trail starting from the intersection of Pickertown and Lower State Roads to the intersection of Buttercup Boulevard and Pickertown Road then southward to the intersection of Street Road and Morning Walk Drive. The final segment will be a road crossing near the intersection of Bradley and Folly Roads. These segments of the Circuit Trail are expected to be completed in 2021, if grant funding can be obtained.
About the Circuit Trails System
The Circuit Trails System is a vast regional network of hundreds of miles of multi-use trails in the nine-county region of southeastern Pennsylvania, and central and southern New Jersey.
Some of the area’s most iconic trails, such as the Schuylkill River Trail and Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, the Manayunk Bridge, Cooper River Trail, Pennypack Trail and the Chester Valley Trail, are part of the more than 300 miles that make up the Circuit Trails.
When the approximately 800 miles of the Circuit Trails are connected, the Philadelphia area will have a trail network unlike any other in the country. The Circuit Trails will connect the urban, suburban and rural communities of the fifth largest metropolitan region in the U.S. A group of more than 65 non-profit organizations, foundations and agencies are working together to advance completion of the Circuit Trails through the Circuit Trails Coalition.
To learn more, visit https://circuittrails.org.
