WARRINGTON >> Warrington police, along with the Bucks County Homicide by Vehicle Task Force, are investigating a fatal two vehicle crash that took the life of a Lansdale man Sept. 2.
The crash happened Wednesday morning on the Route 202 Parkway between County Line Road and Route 152.
Police said the driver of a Nissan Altima, Russell Blackburn, 34, of Lansdale, sustained serious injuries and did not survive.
The driver of a Jeep Patriot that rolled over is still in critical condition at Abington Hospital.
The Bucks County Homicide by Vehicle Task Force is assisting Warrington Police with the investigation.
Police performed an accident reconstruction on Sept. 2 which closed the roadway for an extended period.
Corporal Michael Neipp, who is a member of the Bucks County Homicide by Vehicle Task Force Team, is the lead investigator.