HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Perry Warren has been named to the PA House of Representatives’ Commerce, Insurance, Local Government and Transportation committees for the 2021-22 session.
“I am pleased to be named to these influential and diverse committees, as I will be able to influence legislation in the important areas of commerce, insurance, local government and transportation,” Warren, D-Bucks, said.
The roles of the committees are as follows:
- The Commerce Committee reviews legislation involving the banking and financial services industries, economic development agencies and programs, and housing agencies and programs, as well as provides legislative oversight for regulations proposed for those areas of the economy.
- The Insurance Committee has jurisdiction over the state Department of Insurance, the State Workers’ Insurance Fund and the Underground Storage Indemnification Fund. The committee reviews bills that regulate home, auto and health insurance, as well as fraternal society group benefits.
- The Local Government Committee reviews legislation that affects counties, cities, boroughs and townships. Statewide zoning regulations, municipal pensions and other rules pertaining to local government are all within the committee’s scope. The committee has oversight of the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System.
- The Transportation Committee reviews legislation relating to all modes of transportation in the Commonwealth, including highways, airports, train service, public transit, ports, the Turnpike Commission, the State Transportation Commission and the operations of the Department of Transportation.
“I take seriously my job as your public servant to improve all areas of life in our communities, whether it is a transportation issue on a local road, an improvement in local government services, increasing your financial security or providing better insurance during the pandemic,” Warren said. “I will continue to work across the aisle to develop and support legislation that improves the lives of all Pennsylvanians.”
In the previous session, Warren served on the Insurance and Environmental Resources and Energy committees and as Democratic secretary of the Transportation Committee.