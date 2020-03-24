KEASBEY, NJ >> Wakefern Food Corp. has announced two programs for its cooperative members’ retail store associates that provide a temporary wage premium and enhanced sick and leave benefits. The program would impact tens of thousands of dedicated associates working across ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage stores during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“Our associates have always been the heart and soul of our business and in the wake of this current crisis, we want to thank them, and their family members that support them, for the incredible commitment they are showing to our customers,” said Joe Colalillo, chairman and CEO of Wakefern Food Corp. “They work tirelessly on the frontlines to provide an essential service to our communities; we hope these steps will assist them with their immediate financial and health concerns.”
The temporary wage premium, that went into effect on Sunday, March 22, increases pay by $2 per hour. The enhanced sick leave and attendance policy will also assist associates with immediate financial and health concerns.
As a result of the dramatic increase in demand and volume across its stores, Wakefern and its members have kicked off a hiring push to fill a variety of positions across its warehouses and stores. The goal is to keep stores fully staffed during this challenging time and continue to provide the best possible customer service to shoppers and the communities where stores operate.
Individuals interested in joining the team are encouraged to visit: ShopRite Career Center, Price Rite Marketplace Career Center and Wakefern Careers.
Members of the Wakefern cooperative employ nearly 80,000 people between them across eight states and represents one of the largest employers in New Jersey. The retailer-owned cooperative is made of 51 family-owned businesses, many who have been in the grocery industry for generations. Colalillo, Wakefern’s chairman and CEO, is a second-generation grocer who owns and operates five ShopRite stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“We see our customers – many of whom are also our friends, family and neighbors – turning to us for the food, supplies, and reassurance they need during this difficult time. Our associates are providing that support as they work hard to keep all our stores shelves stocked with fresh produce, meat, seafood and fresh baked goods so people can care for their families the way they always have,” added Colalillo. “We are grateful and inspired by their work during this challenging and unprecedented time.