NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Achieving the highest levels of performance requires powerful belief not only in oneself, but in one’s team, in the part one plays in the bigger picture and in something outside of oneself that inspires greatness. Join in and learn to focus potential energy into results.
You are cordially invited to “Women Today Leading Tomorrow,” hosted by Villa Joseph Marie in Bucks County, 1180 Holland Road, Holland, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.
Come Explore. Engage. Empower. And cultivate a “multi-generational” commitment to giving-back while moving forward.
“It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.”
The Villa Joseph Marie WTLT Symposium on Empowerment for Women will be held in Villa’s brand new Performing Arts Center [PAC], a state-of-the-art, 600-seat auditorium.
“Women Today Leading Tomorrow [WTLT] is a symposium designed to educate young women about opportunities for representation and leadership of women in all career sectors; empower participants to pursue or continue on a path of leadership in the workplace, marketplace, and community; and encourage a multi-generational commitment to supporting future cohorts.”
Registration is open through Monday, Feb. 17 at www.vjmhs.org/wtlt: $50 for adults and $30 for students. An easy and delicious box lunch is included.
“We have seven amazing speakers, including keynote speakers Lorraine Ranalli – a former reporter for KYW Newsradio, 1210 WPHT, 6abc Action News, and Fox29 – and Kristin Smedley – founder of the Curing Retinal Blindness Foundation, blogger, podcaster, and giver of Tedx talks,” confirmed Jennifer Drayer-McDonald, Villa Joseph Marie Director of Institutional Advancement. She can be reached at jmcdonald@vjmhs.org
Keynote speakers and energetic personalities, Lorraine Ranalli’s and Kristin Smedley’s brilliantly effective, meaningful, and memorable narrative presentations will be "The Beauty of Servant Leadership" and “Thy [NOT MY] Will Be Done." Everyone has a story…. a journey for each is ON.
You truly CAN move past fears and obstacles to achieve extraordinary outcomes.
Make a difference! Harness their inspiration to achieve your goals. Get some. Share it. Feed America!
High Performance is a mindset, a process, and a commitment to a culture of excellence.
Then…..decision making time….so many fun and educational selections! What's your choice?
Breakout sessions include Jen Crompton’s “How Sports and Fitness Fuel a Mindset of Success”, Ronica Cleary’s “Motherhood: A Square Peg in Your Career’s Round Hole”, and a “Managing Personal Conflict” workshop presented by Anna Maria DiDio, Villa Joseph Marie ’74.
The speakers are passionately committed to making Villa Joseph Marie’s WTLT extraordinary leadership event value-packed for all. They will instill hope and push you to reach for your goals.
The culminating, engaging and powerful Panel Discussion of “Managing Stress and Achieving a Successful Work/Life Balance” will incorporate Villa Joseph Marie, Christine Papp ’00 and Katelyn Leon ’10, along with speakers, Anna Maria DiDio, VJM ’74, Jen Crompton and Ronica Cleary in an infectious and confidence instilling, open and honest community experience.
The panelists will share differing perspectives, inspiring high performance, teamwork and leadership in this public exchange of ideas. Audience participation is encouraged, adding another dimension.
“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his/her point of view …”
The talented speakers will generously communicate their inspiring and powerful, thought-provoking bits of wisdom and wit. Discover the roundup of favorite books and quotes of these famous folks:
“On the surface, the concept of servant leadership sounds like a non sequitur but when we drill down, we find the most perfect example in Jesus Christ. Business and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar illustrated the concept when he said, “You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.” Contemporary thought leader Simon Sinek is the author of one of my favorite books about leadership, Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action. In it, Sinek emphasizes the importance of communicating with the desire to understand rather than to simply divulge information. Mastering the art of listening makes communication and leadership most effective,” shared Lorraine.
Ronica hands down recommends Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom is Wrong and What You Really Need to Know by bestselling author, Harvard graduate Emily Fair Oster. She confirmed that her impactful quote choice is, “Risk is the tariff paid to leave the shores of predictable misery”, attributed to an inspirational keynote speaker and former Blue Angels pilot, John Foley, the founder of Peloton, a seven-year-old American company that makes at-home gym equipment.
Kristin’s favorite book is Touch the Top of the World: A Blind Man’s Journey to Climb Farther than the Eye Can See: My Story by Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to reach the summit of Mt. Everest. A quote that has proven to be most meaningful for her is American essayist, lecturer, philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson’s “Our chief want is someone who will inspire us to be what we know we could be”.
Jen’s book choice is The Universe Has Your Back by New York Times bestselling author, Gabrielle Bernstein. Her impactful quote share, “Have more fear of regret than failure”, is one of author Jen Groover’s, tagged by SUCCESS MAGAZINE as a “Creativity and Innovation Guru”.
You will be glad you made the decision to be here! Spread the word in your social circles.
The WTLT speakers will deliver more than just an inspiring message. They will provide a unique and most memorable event.
This premier, private, all-girls college preparatory academically comprehensive experience in Holland, PA is ALWAYS Cutting Edge…. NOT Cutting Corners.
Villa Joseph Marie graduates are empowered young women, well prepared for responsible moral leadership. Villa Joseph Marie’s emphasis on education, building the future one student at a time, produces graduates more experienced than their peers, providing them with a variety of resources to enrich the curriculum, moving beyond traditional classroom boundaries, beyond just textbooks and lab manuals, making them better positioned for success.
“You can, you should, and if you’re brave enough to start, you will.”—author, Stephen Edwin King
Villa Joseph Marie is located at 1180 Holland, Holland 18966. INFO: 215-357-8810 ext. 124 or visit www.vjmhs.org/WTLT
