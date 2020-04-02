DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court Linda Bobrin has announced a pilot program that uses videoconferencing technology to help residents open estates and obtain marriage licenses during the COVID-19 government shutdown.
“Despite the ongoing health crisis, estates still need to be opened and people are still seeking to be married,” Bobrin said.bobrin (1)
The ongoing judicial emergency order for Bucks County has closed Bobrin’s office for all but emergency needs. The pilot program is designed to address some of these needs.
PROBATE:
Go to www.buckscounty.org\rowocrecords and log in as a guest.
Click the link to e-File Petition for Grant of Letters.You will see a list of the information and documents necessary to begin to open an estate. Please fill out the online form and submit.
For purposes of the pilot program, it is required that copies of all the listed documents be scanned and emailed to eprobate@buckscounty.org. Please put “Request to Open Probate” in the subject line and include a phone number at which the proposed Executor or Administrator or attorney can be reached to make sure the submitted documents are in order.
Once the Register is supplied with the necessary documentation, arrangements will be made to set up a videoconference call to take necessary payments (by credit card only) and to swear in the Executor or Administrator. Grant of letters
The original documents will then need to be submitted for final review via an overnight delivery service with a tracking system. A prepaid and addressed return envelope must also be submitted. Once the original signed documents are reviewed and accepted, the estate will be opened and Short Certificates issued.
MARRIAGE LICENSES:
Go to www.buckscounty.org\rowocrecords and log in as a guest.
Click the link to e-File Marriage License Application.
Once the application is submitted, kindly email the office at eprobate@buckscounty.org. Please put “Request for Marriage License” in the subject line.
For purposes of the pilot program, it is required that a copy of government-issued photo identification for the people seeking marriage be scanned and emailed in advance to eprobate@buckscounty.org. If either party has been married before, please send a copy of the applicable divorce decree or death certificate. Included in the email must be a contact phone number for one or both of the parties. Be prepared to provide credit card information for payment of the application fee of $83.00.
Once the Register is supplied with the necessary documentation, arrangements will be made to set up a videoconference call in which both people seeking the marriage license must participate.
The original signed application for a marriage license will then need to be submitted for final review via an overnight delivery service with a tracking system. A prepaid and addressed envelope must also be submitted.
Once the original signed documents are reviewed and accepted, the license will be issued and returned via return overnight mail.
Anyone with questions or in need of help with these new procedures may email Bobrin’s office at eprobate@buckscounty.org. Please indicate in the subject line if the question involves probate or marriage, and include a contact phone number. A clerk will call back and offer assistance.
As this is a pilot program, Bobrin requests patience on the part of attorneys and the public as the program is initiated. Feedback and suggestions are welcome at eprobate@buckscounty.org.