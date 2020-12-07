DOYLESTOWN >> Democrat Antonetta Stancu, a veteran prosecutor and defense attorney, on Dec. 7 announced she will enter the 2021 race for Bucks County District Attorney.
During her 17-year career as a prosecutor, Stancu served as a Bucks County Deputy District Attorney, an Assistant US Attorney, and a Bronx County Assistant District Attorney. She is currently a criminal defense lawyer practicing in Doylestown.
“As a county and federal prosecutor, I prosecuted homicides, public corruption, domestic assaults, and led major gun and drug investigations,” said Stancu. “I built a reputation for being tough but fair. As a defense attorney, I am proud to protect the rights of defendants.”
Stancu, the daughter of immigrants, could speak only Romanian on her first day of kindergarten – the language her parents spoke at home. Growing up in Lower Bucks County and Montgomery County, she was the first in her family to finish high school, the first to graduate from college, and the first to go to law school. Stancu currently resides in Doylestown with her husband and two children.
“I have seen firsthand how the American Dream, that my parents were able to achieve, has slipped away for many in our community,” said Stancu. “I believe we can do better. It’s time to address the mental health issues that have resulted in an increase in crime rates, recidivism, and drug abuse. We must truly fight the opioid epidemic, attack gun violence, fight environmental hazards, end elder abuse, and improve our criminal justice policies.
“I am also running to unify the Bucks community. Like so much of America, Bucks County has become a house divided. It's time to rebuild the bridge between our residents and our law enforcement community. I will fight for justice for every victim, survivor, witness, defendant and police officer.”