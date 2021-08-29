NEWTOWN >> The first 200 currently enrolled Bucks County Community College students who receive a Covid shot (anywhere) between August 30 and September 3 ONLY are eligible for a $100 gift card courtesy of the Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund.
To redeem the reward, students must bring their original vaccine card (not a photo) with a COVID shot date of August 30 to September 3 at any of Bucks' three campus locations.
Beginning Monday, August 30 Bucks students can show proof of new vaccination to the front desk of the Upper Bucks Campus, the Gene & Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks or Student Accounts in the Linksz Building at the Newtown campus. Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The $100 rewards are limited to the first 200 students. Students are urged to check their Bucks email daily for updates.
Students who return and receive their second COVID shot to complete their vaccination at one of Bucks’ on campus pop-up clinics, may be eligible for an additional $100 reward from the County of Bucks.
In addition, all COVID vaccinated students, regardless of vaccination date, can enter into a raffle for a chance to win one-year free tuition (one student will win up to 24 credits, in-county rate tuition, or the equal value towards non-credit programs and certificates). Students may also enter if they have had a positive antibody test within the last 6 months. The raffle drawing will be held on Sept. 10.
Visit bucks.edu/vaccine for more information about vaccinations, additional incentives, and County of Bucks pop-up events.