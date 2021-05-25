DOYLESTOWN >> With a majority of adults now fully vaccinated against COVID in Pennsylvania, new cases numbers are plummeting statewide, mass clinics are scaling back, and Bucks County officials are focusing new attention on community outreach.
On Saturday, May 29 the county will close one of its five mass vaccination clinics, shutting down the site at the Bristol campus of Bucks County Community College, which has been operating since early February. The other four county-run locations – the Perkasie and Newtown community college campuses, Neshaminy Mall and the Warwick Square Shopping Center – will continue.
The Warwick Square site, which has been operated by Bucks County Health Department staff, will now be overseen by the county’s vaccine contractor, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, while county staff puts greater attention on community outreach. Informational tables at libraries and pop-up clinics at fire departments and other community sites are expected to be part of the health department efforts.
Almost 531,000 doses of vaccine have been administered by providers throughout Bucks County, about 140,000 of them at county-run sites. More than 232,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Bucks, and more than 320,000 have received at least a first dose of vaccine.
The vaccination campaign has helped push down new COVID cases to levels not seen for seven months here. A total of 334 new cases were reported in the county last week, dropping the seven-day average to 53 cases per day.
The week ended with 37 COVID patients in Bucks County hospitals, the fewest since the week before Thanksgiving. Four patients were on ventilators.
The county’s test positivity rate also dropped to 3.4 percent last week, well below the state average of 5.3 percent and another sign that health officials are gaining the upper hand over COVID spread.
Beginning June 1, Bucks County’s four mass vaccination sites will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Walk-ins are welcomed at all sites, and the public will have a choice between the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Statewide, more than 10 million Pennsylvanians have been vaccinated. About 51 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, and 56 percent of the entire state population has received at least a first dose.
Pennsylvania now ranks fifth in the nation in the number of vaccine doses administered, and ninth in the percentage of its residents who have received at least first doses.
Statistics, charts, links to state health department data and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.