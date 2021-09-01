DOYLESTOWN >> As Bucks County’s COVID cases have continued to increase in recent weeks, more residents have been choosing to get vaccinated.
Last week’s seven-day average of 158 new cases per day was up from the previous week’s average of 113 new cases per day, and is the highest level the county has seen in two months. On Aug. 24, more than 230 new cases were reported – the highest one-day total since the end of April.
At the same time, vaccination rates also are at their highest level in two months with 6,716 residents receiving a jab in the past week. Included in that total was 4,408 first doses, the largest the county has seen in several weeks.
Sixty-six percent of eligible Bucks County residents aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine. Fifty-nine percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
The county continues to offer first, second and third dose shots at county-run vaccine clinics. To date, 108 third-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots have been administered at county sites.
Hospitalizations increased 56 percent last week, with at least 61 COVID-positive people in Bucks County hospitals as of Saturday, August 28 three of them on ventilators.
Despite the increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, the death rate remains low.
Last August, when infection rates were lower at least 30 Bucks County residents died of COVID. This month is on track to have the second lowest one-month death toll of the pandemic with seven reported deaths.
The vast majority of severe cases and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.
For a full list of vaccine providers in Bucks County and locations where COVID vaccines are being offered, please check Bucks County’s Coronavirus Testing/Vaccination Information page.
To find the vaccination clinics nearest you, text your zip code to 438829.