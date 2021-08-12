BUCKINGHAM >> On August 7 the Buckingham Township Police Department responded to a private residence on the 2400 block of Sugarbottom.
An investigation found that a white man posing as an electric company contractor told the elderly resident his power was going to be interrupted due to planned work on the neighborhood’s telephone poles. The man asked the resident to accompany him to his rear yard to find an area they could set up a generator for him.
While in the rear yard, a second man entered the residence through an unlocked front door and stole a large amount of currency.
The actors were seen operating a white utility truck with no markings, containing a yellow light on the roof.
The same men are suspected of committing a similar burglary in Bedminster Township and two attempted burglaries in Plumstead Township and the City of Easton, all on the same day.
Descriptions gathered from these jobs include two white men, one of whom is approximately 5’9”, clean shaven, and wearing a hat. One of the males was further reported to be wearing a reflective vest.
Residents who recognize the truck or men, or have information on these crimes are urged to contact the Detective Divisions of the Buckingham, Plumstead, or Bedminster Police Departments or your local police department.