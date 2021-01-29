The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has upgraded its Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. on Sunday through 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Heavy snow is expected in Bucks County, including Chalfont, Perkasie, Quakertown, Morrisville and Doylestown, with total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches possible with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
The warning is in effect for all of Bucks County and southeastern Pennsylvania, including Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties and the City of Philadelphia, which is forecast to receive 7 to 13 inches of snow.
A warning is also in effect for Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Lebanon and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and much of western New Jersey, including Mercer, Hunterdon and Burlington counties for around a foot of snow.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible with the hazardous conditions impacting the Monday evening commute.
Snow will develop west to east miday Sunday and last through late Monday or early Tuesday. A period of wintry mix or rain could occur Sunday night and Monday morning, especially along and near the coast, before turning back to snow Monday afternoon.
The highest snowfall rates are most likely to occur on Monday.