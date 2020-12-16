BUCKS COUNTY >> The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
A strengthening Nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the region later on Wednesday with accumulations in excess of five inches possible and winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Snow could reach a foot or more in some parts of Upper Bucks County with lesser accumulation in areas where snow mixes with and changes to sleet.
Forecasters are anticipating a sharp gradient in snow totals depending on precipitation type. That means Upper Bucks could get slammed with 12 to 18 inches of snow while the central and southern areas may see lower amounts if snow mixes with sleet.
Current snowfall graphics released by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey at 6 a.m. Wedneday morning forecast 8 to 12 inches in Central and Lower Bucks County where mixing cuts down snow accumulation.
Travel is expected to become difficult everywhere by evening with hazardous conditions impacting the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Snow will move in from southwest to northeast Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The snow could become heavy at times Wednesday evening. The snow will likely mix with and change to sleet late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, before ending as a period of snow on Thursday morning.
For the latest forecast, visit https://www.weather.gov/phi/