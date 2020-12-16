BUCKS COUNTY >> The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey continues its Winter Storm Warning for the area through Thursday morning.
A strengthening Nor’easter is bringing heavy snowfall to the region with accumulations in excess of five inches possible and winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Snow could reach a foot or more in some parts of Upper Bucks County with lesser accumulation in areas where snow mixes with and changes to sleet (fronzen ice pellets).
Forecasters are anticipating a sharp gradient in snow totals depending on precipitation type. That means Upper Bucks, including the Quakertown area, could get slammed with 12 to 18 inches of snow while the central and southern areas may see lower amounts if snow mixes with sleet.
Current snowfall predictions released by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey forecast 5 to 9 inches in Central and Lower Bucks County where mixing is cutting down snow accumulation.
Heavy sleet was being reported at 7 p.m. in Doylestown, Wrightstown, Newtown and Bensalem.
Travel is expected to become difficult everywhere by evening with hazardous conditions impacting the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Snow will move in from southwest to northeast Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The snow could become heavy at times Wednesday evening. The snow will likely mix with and change to sleet Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, before ending as a period of snow on Thursday morning.
For the latest forecast, visit https://www.weather.gov/phi/