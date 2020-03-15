BUCKS COUNTY >> The following is a list of event cancellations and building closures in Bucks County due to the Covid-19 virus:
Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation is cancelling the following two events, in keeping with the coronavirus precautions: March 29, 2 p.m., presentation on “Little Street, Big City: How Elfreth’s Alley Tells the Story of Phila.” and the 25th Anniversary Tea on April 19.
Bucks Beautiful Spring Fling
In order to help keep the community safe, Bucks Beautiful has announced that its 9th Annual Spring Fling Gala and Auction, originally scheduled for Friday, April 3 at The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, has been postponed. "As a non-profit organization, we thank our guests, sponsors and auction donors for all their support as we make this difficult decision to postpone our most important fundraising event of the year," said Bucks Beautiful in a statement. "We hope to be able to announce the Gala as a Fall Fling at a later date." The status of the Gala and other Bucks Beautiful events will be posted at www.bucksbeautiful.org as they become available.
Bucks County Community College
Bucks County Community College, in a concerted effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will move all credit classes online from March 23 through April 30. In addition, all athletics programs are suspended and public events canceled through April 30. “We are taking a proactive lead to protect our students and our community from this unprecedented threat to public health,” said Bucks County Community College President Stephanie Shanblatt, Ph.D. “It was a difficult decision to make, but we strongly feel drastic measures must be taken in order to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.” On March 11, the college announced that it will close all locations for deep cleaning from March 14 to March 22, which coincides with Spring Break. Staff will work remotely from home during that time. Some essential staff may return to offices on Monday, March 23. “We want all of our students to be able to successfully complete the semester and for everyone to remain healthy,” added Shanblatt. “We continue to monitor the situation carefully and will continue to update our students as new information becomes available.” For more information on Bucks County Community College’s response to COVID-19, please visit bucks.edu/coronavirus.
Bucks County Free Library
Bucks County Free Library has been closely monitoring information about the coronavirus (COVID-19), and is actively taking steps to help protect staff and library users and reduce the spread of the virus. Per the recommendation of the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, all Bucks County Free Library branches will be closed through Sunday, March 29, a period in alignment with school closures. "At that time, we will evaluate whether we can reopen. In the interim, due dates will be adjusted accordingly and fine accrual will be suspended," said library officials. In addition, all library-sponsored programs and meeting room bookings are canceled through Saturday, April 4. This includes group events and individual technology help appointments. Any group that cancels a meeting room booking will be fully refunded. "The library will continue to follow the guidance of local, county, and state governments and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). When the time comes, we will provide updates through our website and social media." In the meantime, there are a myriad of ways that you can access the library from home: 1. Use e-library to borrow ebooks, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines and stream music and videos. 2. Keep up with the news by reading The New York Times or use NewsBank to access news from publications around the world. 3. Learn something new, sharpen your skills, or get tips on working from home with online courses from Lynda.com (LinkedIn Learning). 4. Take advantage of other online educational resources: Brainfuse (study help and live online tutoring) and LearningExpress (test prep and tutorials). For the most up-to-date information on Bucks County Free Library's status, visit www.buckslib.org. For the latest on how the coronavirus is affecting the area, monitor www.buckscounty.org.
County Theater in Doylestown
In accordance with the recommendations of local government and health authorities regarding COVID-19 and out of caution and with particular concern for at-risk groups, the County Theater in Doylestown will be temporarily closed for a minimum of two weeks starting Friday, March 13. All scheduled programming during that time is canceled. "We hope to reschedule as many events as possible and will share details as soon as they are available," said theater leaders.
Delaware Canal Cleanup
Due to concerns about the Covid-19 virus, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has canceled the April 4 cleanup of the Delaware Canal sponsored by the Friends of the Delaware Canal. At this time the Greenbelt Overhaul Alliance of Levittown’s Silver Lake Nature Center cleanup slated for April 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is still on schedule.
Feasterville Egg Hunt
Due to concerns related to the coronavirus, the Feasterville Business Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Russell Elliot Park, located at 150 Buck Road in Feasterville on Saturday, April 4 has been cancelled, it was announced by Linda Pupkiewicz, event chairperson. “Because we are genuinely concerned about the safety and well being of the children and families in our community, we made a prudent decision to cancel the holiday egg hunt rather than creating a dangerous environment for people to become ill,” she related. “We are sorry we had to cancel the event.” For additional information, contact Linda Pupkiewicz, 215-322-0170.
Fonthill Castle and Mercer Museum
In an effort to limit the pathways for community transmission, the Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle in Doylestown will be closed to the public until Sunday, April 5. This includes the library at the Mercer Museum.
Michener Art Museum
Effective immediately and with great sadness, the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown has chosen to temporarily close to the public through Monday, March 30. All classes, tours, lectures, and public programs have been postponed or cancelled during this time period. The Executive Staff and Board of Trustees elected to respect recommendations regarding social distancing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and voluntarily made this difficult decision. The Michener prides itself on serving the community as a place for information, relaxation, and refuge. While always committed to keeping visitors, guests, and staff healthy and safe, it is important to take extra precautions right now. The situation will be closely monitored and re-evaluated prior to re-opening the doors, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. This date is subject to change based on conditions.
Newtown Business Association
The number one priority of the Newtown Business Association now is to protect the health and safety of its members and members of the community. Out of an abundance of caution for public health and to help mitigate any potential for the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, the NBA has decided to cancel a number of upcoming events: Emerging Leaders Happy Hour on March 18, NBA Monthly Breakfast on March 26, Business Card Exchange on April 1 and NBA’s annual Easter Egg Hunt n April 4. "We will continue to monitor information from local and federal officials regarding the COVID-19 virus as we consider the status of other events planned for the remainder of the year," said NBA officials.
Newtown Egg Hunt
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the annual Newtown Egg Hunt organized by the Newtown Business Association has been cancelled. The hunt had been scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Roberts Ridge Park.
Pennsbury Manor
Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) Executive Director Andrea Lowery announced the closure of all of its state-owned historic sites and museums, including Pennsbury Manor in Falls Township, effective Sunday, March 15 and extending through the end of March to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The PHMC has also closed The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania State Archives in Harrisburg. Toward the end of the month, the PHMC will re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In addition to site closures, the commission instituted protocol limiting in-person meetings within PHMC facilities to 10 people or fewer through the end of April and is encouraging staff to collaborate with outside colleagues virtually if possible. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
Pennsbury School Board
The Public Hearing concerning Village Park Academy and the Action Meeting of the Board of School DIrectors, both originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19 have been postponed. The new date is temporarily scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at the following times: 6:30 p.m. Public Hearing for Village Park Academy and 7:30 p.m. School Board Action Meeting
State Parks
State parks in Bucks County will be closed for 14 days effective March 15 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “As part of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, all of the buildings at state parks in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, including the park offices, restrooms, and parking lots, will be closed, and all events and public educational programs are canceled,” Dunn said. “There will be no services, and we advise people not to visit state parks that are closed, however trails and roads that pass through parks and forestlands remain open, especially as some are transportation routes or are in neighborhoods that people access them from.” Dunn added that state park rangers and the park manager will continue to work to ensure security and public safety. The closure in Bucks and includes: Delaware Canal State Park, Neshaminy, Nockamixon, Ralph Stover, Tyler and Washington Crossing.
Tohickon Creek White Water Release
The March 21 and 22 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) semi-annual Bucks County, Tohickon Creek white-water release has been canceled. Amid concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, DCNR, Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that effective Friday, March 13, all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March, and the month of April. Releases are historically scheduled on a semi-annual basis, usually occurring on the third weekend in March and the first weekend in November. The white-water releases from the Nockamixon State Park dam provide suitable whitewater boating conditions downstream through Ralph Stover State Park.
Voices Chorale
Voices Chorale NJ is cancelling the Celtic Cèilidh Spring Fundraiser on March 22 and is postponing the Young Composers Project, which was scheduled for workshops on March 24 and April 14, and a performance on April 21. The organization hopes to reschedule these events when public health officials recommend resuming public gatherings.
Wine & Spirits Stores
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced a phased closure of its Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. On Monday, March 16, only the following locations in Bucks County will open at their normal opening times, and all will close at 9 p.m.: Richboro, Newtown, Feasterville, New Hope, Quakertown, Chalfont and Doylestown.