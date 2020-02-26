FALLS TOWNSHIP >> A fiery one vehicle accident on Feb. 21 in Falls Township has claimed a third life.
The driver, Fred Pileggi, who suffered critical injuries in the fire, has died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said. Two other passengers - Patricia Moldovan and Rita Pileggi - also died as a result of the crash.
Initial reports were that a vehicle had crashed into a pole and was now on fire. Responding officers found a 2007 Honda mini-van engulfed in flames.
The driver, Fred Pileggi, and two of his passengers were eventually located. The driver suffered burns to his upper body area and was initially taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transfered to Temple University Hospital where he later died.
A second passenger, Patricia Moldovan, 82, was flown to Temple University Hospital with burns over 80 percent of her body. She died two days later.
A third passenger, Angela Stanton, was not injured and was released from the scene.
The fourth passenger, Rita Pileggi, was trapped inside the vehicle and did not survive the initial crash.
Rescue units from the Falls Township and Morrisville Fire Departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
An initial investigation shows that the 2007 Honda was traveling southbound on Lincoln Highway towards Woolston Drive coming from the Elks Lodge in Morrisville.
Police said as the Honda passed through the intersection, it struck the center median and a traffic sign. The Honda then caught fire, continued down Woolston Drive as it left a trail of fuel behind. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Makefield Road.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc Jeff Rhodunda at 215-949-9100 ext. 442 or email j.rhodunda@fallstwp.com.