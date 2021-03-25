FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Police Department on March 24 arrested Zachary Santana in connection with a stabbing that occured over the weekend in the neighborhood of Manor Elementary School.
Police said Santana turned himself in and was preliminarily arraigned by MDJ Seaman. Bail was set at $100,000 (10 percent). He was remanded to the Bucks County Prison.
On Saturday, March 20 at 5:45 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to Manor Elementary School, located at 401 Penn Valley Road, for the report of a stabbing.
Upon their arrival, officers located a 17 year old male victim on Timothy Lane in the Thornridge section of Falls Township. The victim had sustained injuries as a result of multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to St. Mary Medical Center where he underwent surgery and was listed in serious condition.
Through subsequent investigative efforts, the Falls Township Police Department identified Santana as the primary suspect in the investigation. And a warrant was issued for Santana’s arrest.