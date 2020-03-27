DOYLESTOWN >> The pace of new confirmed COVID-19 cases lessened slightly in Bucks County on March 26, as 18 positive test results pushed the county’s total to 128.
It was the smallest increase in new cases in four days. Nine patients are hospitalized: five in stable condition, while four remain in critical condition in intensive care units.
Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, said at least 10 of the 128 patients are known to have fully recovered, having spent seven days in isolation after the onset of symptoms and being symptom-free for at least 72 consecutive hours. Damsker.03.22.2020
Damsker said there are several additional patients likely to be released soon from isolation, but who need to be contacted for confirmation first.
Most of the new cases, Damsker said, are people who have had contact with someone known to be infected, including family members. The few new community spread cases that are arising, he added, are mostly among people who work essential jobs and come into frequent contact with others, such as first responders and medical professionals.
“We didn’t get any new cases of community spread among people who were staying at home and only going out to the grocery store or the pharmacy,” he said.
Statewide, at least 18 Pennsylvanians have died from coronavirus, and 1,722 cases had been recorded statewide by late afternoon today.
Nationally, there were 82,404 cases by shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. That surpasses the number of cases reported in any other nation.
Residents of 29 Bucks County municipalities have tested positive for the virus, as Milford Township was added to the list today. A map showing those municipalities on the county’s data portal https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/ will continue to be updated as new cases arise.
The Bucks County Commissioners, Damsker and Emergency Services Director Scott T. Forster plan to provide a media briefing at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27 via videoconferencing. The briefing is expected to be shown live on the Bucks County Government Facebook page, facebook.com/BucksCountyGovt