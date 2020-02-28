UPPER SOUTHAMPTON >> A crash that injured several children on Feb. 27 at a daycare in Upper Southampton Township continues to be investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Upper Southampton Township Police Department.
As of Friday afternoon, three of the four children taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries have been released from the hospital. The fourth remains hospitalized with serious injuries. A fifth child, who went separately to a hospital for treatment, also has been released.
The children, ranging in age from 4 to 5, sustained injuries of varying degrees when at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 a black BMW driven by a Philadelphia woman crashed through the wall of a classroom at Children of America Childcare on Knowles Avenue.
After traveling through the classroom, the vehicle came to a stop against a backwall of the room.
The 17 children inside the classroom were napping at the time of the incident.
Police have since reached out to the parents of each of the children to confirm the children’s physical wellbeing and that they have received any treatment. Counseling services are being made available through the Network of Victim Assistance.
Police and the District Attorney’s Office commend staff at the facility for their swift response to ensure the safety of the children at the facility during this traumatic incident.
Approximately 79 children attend the daycare.
The driver, who was at the daycare facility to make a delivery, was released from the hospital on Feb. 27 after receiving treatment for her own injuries.
No additional details about the incident or the driver will be released pending the conclusion of a criminal investigation, which is expected to last at least several days.