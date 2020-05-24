FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting at the Holiday Inn Express, 3101 Cabot Blvd. West, in Falls Township.
Falls officers responded to a report of shots fired at the hotel at 1:03 a.m. on May 24. When the officers arrived, they found a large crowd of individuals attempting to leave the area.
The victim, later identified as Davon Frink, 25, of Trenton, was found in the parking lot near the front entrance to the hotel with gunshot wounds to his face and neck.
Officers called for an ambulance and began providing medical care to Frink. An ALS Unit from Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad arrived and transported Frink to St. Mary Medical Center where he later died from his wounds.
It was later determined that the victim was part of a large group of individuals from Trenton, N.J., that had rented several rooms at the hotel.
An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.
Lt. Whitney thanked the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Middletown Township Police, Lower Makefield Township Police, Morrisville Borough Police and the Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad for their assistance.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact FTPD Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 ext. 431 or j.vella@fallstwp.com.