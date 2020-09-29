FAIRLESS HILLS >> United Way of Bucks County’s Stuff the Bus served over 3,400 children this year – a record number for the organization. All students received backpacks filled with essential back-to-school supplies, including a pair of earbuds with a mic for virtual learning.
“You'd be surprised how many people asked me why we pushed forward with Stuff the Bus,” said Marissa Christie, President & CEO, United Way of Bucks County. “People wondered if kids really needed back to school supplies this year. The short answer is yes, whether they are in school or learning virtually, they need supplies. Plus, I think we owe it to our students to communicate in words and actions that school may not be the same, but it is still as important and valued as ever. That is the least we can do.”
Thanks to an $8,000 grant awarded by the Bucks County Health Improvement Partnership (BCHIP) and funded by Penn Community Bank, Stuff the Bus also provided cleaning supplies, disinfectants, hand sanitizer, and reusable masks to help prevent germs spreading between home and school.
“The pandemic has really caused a financial hardship for many people. Our families are in a tough spot. Many are experiencing loss of income. Some are dealing with unexpected expenses, like the cost of care for school aged children. Either way, they needed help with school supplies,” says Stuff the Bus Project Manager Katie Matarazzo. She adds, “Families who used to provide donations to Stuff the Bus were now asking us for help, and we are grateful that we could provide them with support.”
Donations to support the drive are still being accepted at www.uwbucks.org/stuffthebus or by check, mailed to United Way of Bucks County at 413 Hood Blvd, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, with Stuff the Bus written in the memo line.
Stuff the Bus is presented by Wells Fargo and is sponsored by; Bay Sales of Bristol, Comcast, First National Bank and Trust of Newtown, PECO, The Pennsbury Education Association (PEA), and The Pennsbury Educational Support Professionals Association (PESPA). Additional support provided by BCHIP and Penn Community Bank.
