UPPER MAKEFIELD >> An Unattended Veterans Service will be held Thursday, Jan. 28 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Military Honors will be performed in honor of those veterans interred during the COVID-19 Pandemic. who had no one attending their service.
Names will be read and the Pennsylvania Military Honors team will present the flag to a cemetery volunteer who will receive the flag on behalf of all of the veterans. The Guardians will perform a rifle salute and provide live Taps if available. If not, the electronic bugle will be used.
The unattended veteran’s service will take place after the scheduled 1:30 p.m. service has been completed.
"It is our hope that all cemetery employees will be present along with any interested individuals wishing to attend. Feel free to invite anyone you wish. Clergy of all faiths are invited to attend," said Stephen Holland Jr.. program support assistant with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
If clergy care to offer any words during the service, contact Stephen Holland Jr. by calling (215) 504-5610 ext. 2213 or emailing stephen.holland2@va.gov