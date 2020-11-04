BUCKS COUNTY >> U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has won a third term in Congress representing the First Congressional District of Pennsylvania, the Associated Press is reporting. He was challenged by Democrat Christina Finello.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all in our community for coming out in unprecedented numbers yesterday and for voicing your support for our campaign," said Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent in a posting on his FaceBook page. "As a community, we have reaffirmed our commitment to bipartisanship and problem solving. Together, we will advance this mission into the next Congress.
"And we will be One Community who looks out for one another and who cares for each other. Our community must join together in this cause, now more than ever," he said.
Finello last posted to her FaceBook page on Election Day. In a Zoom statement, she said unprecedented times have made for an unprecedented election. And Pennsylvanians have turned out to make their voices heard.
“From the latest data, we predict around 400,000 votes will have been cast in this race, including nearly 200,000 mail-in ballots,” she said. “Going through all those ballots and adding them to the final tabulation will take time. We need to let the hardworking public servants of Bucks and Montgomery counties complete their important duties. Do not fret if early results from Election Day in person votes tell one story. That’s not the whole picture. The official count will shift as more mail-in ballots are tabulated.
“I urge patience and trust in our election process,” she said. “And everyone, especially our President, must respect our Democracy. The campaign is over. It is now time to listen to the will of the people.
“Right now we feel good,” said Finello. “A majority of voters who sent in mail-in ballots are registered Democrat. And we’re expecting more than 200,000 mail-in ballots. We are confident these votes will be counted in the coming days. A record number of voters have turned out because they want change.”
For election count updates, visit BucksCounty.org and click the Election Portal.
Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District includes all of Bucks County and a small portion of neighboring Montgomery County.