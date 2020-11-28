NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Two people are under arrest following a car-jacking and robbery on Friday, Nov. 27 just before 3 p.m.
Police said the incident began at the Chandler Hall Senior Center at 99 Barclay Stret when a white man and white female forcibly stole a vehicle and in the process of fleeing, struck a female and a male worker who had come to the victim's aid during the theft.
The vehicle fled to nearby Summit Trace and the Newtown Bypass in Newtown where the pair blocked in another vehicle, which was stopped at a traffic light. They then attempted to gain entry and take the vehicle from the operator.
Police said the operator was able to immediately lock his doors and prevent any entry into the vehicle. The victim fled in his auto from the scene.
Following the unsuccessful attempt, the pair fled in the initial stolen auto to Middletown Township where the pair forcibly took a vehicle from another resident in the 500 block of White Swan Way and fled in his automobile, abandoning the first vehicle.
Flash information was broadcasted throughout Bucks County Police radio zones and a Bensalem Township officer observed the vehicle traveling south into Philadelphia.
With the assistance of multiple Bucks County jurisdictions, Philadelphia’s Tac-Air helicopter, and officers from the 15th Police District in Philadelphia, both parties were apprehended after crashing into several parked vehicles in the 1600 block of Orthodox Street.
The two victims from Chandler Hall were transported to St. Mary Medical Center and are listed in stable condition. The victims from the attempted and completed car-jackings were not injured during the incident.
Both offenders were positively identified, arrested and transported back to Bucks County for charging. Numerous felony charges are pending which include two counts of robbery of a motor vehicle, attempt robbery of a motor vehicle, multiple counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and related offenses.
Both Newtown Township and Middletown Township Police are jointly conducting the investigation.
The offenders were identified as Eric Meehan, 28, a white male from Philadelphia, and Ashley Young, 31, a while female from Holland.