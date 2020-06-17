DOYLESTOWN >> Two men have been separately charged for the repeated sexual assaults of young boys, each over several years, including the long-running abuse of a common victim.
Louis Charles Aiello, 57, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 400 block of Rumpf Avenue, Penndel Borough, charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and other counts related to the sexual abuse of two boys.
David Charles Hofmann, 60, of the 3500 block of Newportville Road, Bristol Township, was taken into custody Wednesday morning, also at home. He is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related counts stemming from the sexual abuse of one boy.
District Judge Jan Vislosky arraigned Aiello, who was jailed for lack of bail set at 10 percent of $900,000. Hofmann is in police custody but has not yet been arraigned.
Though the men share a common victim, it is not presently believed Aiello and Hofmann knew each other when these assaults took place.
“I don’t believe in coincidences, but to have to report two cases of child predation at the same time is just awful to do,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “One way the public can help stop this type of abuse is to report ANY suspicious behavior by an adult towards a child to Childline or to the police.”
Aiello is charged with sexually assaulting one of his victims from 2001 to 2007, beginning when the boy was 11 or 12 years old. The assaults occurred primarily at Aiello’s home in Penndel Borough and at least once at the victim’s home in Falls. Aiello at the time was a friend to the victim’s father.
Hofmann is charged with abusing the same victim from 1995 to 2007. Those incidents took place most frequently at the victim’s home. Over the years of abuse, Hofmann plied the victim with numerous gifts to buy his silence.
During the assaults, Hofmann was considered a friend to the victim’s family and referred to as “Uncle Dave.” Hofmann lived with the victim’s family at various times throughout the 12-year period of abuse.
The victim in 2007 disclosed the abuse to his parents. The abuse was not reported to police at that time.
In Hofmann’s case, the victim’s parents recorded a video conversation with the defendant soon after the discloure in which his abuse of the victim was discussed, a criminal complaint says. The video has been provided to police.
Aiello also is charged with sexually assaulting a second boy from 2008 to 2010 beginning when the victim was 14. The assaults occurred frequently, typically at Aiello’s home. He met the boy while working as a DJ at a wedding the boy was attending.
The arrests of Aiello and Hofmann come the same week that Bucks County Detectives and Tullytown Police arrested a school bus driver and youth sports coach for the repeated sexual assault of two boys in Tullytown. Among the victims was a foster child in his care. John Michael Evans was jailed Tuesday on counts including rape and sex trafficking of a minor.
Though the cases are unrelated, investigators believe all three of these defendants may have additional victims.
“This is a call for victims and witnesses. If you or someone you know were victimized by any of these three defendants please come forward and report it. We will help you through this,” Weintraub said.
The victim abused by both Aiello and Hofmann reported that during one assault Aiello simultaneously sexually assaulted another teen boy. That boy has not been identified. In a recorded phone call referenced in his criminal complaint, Hofmann discussed sexual assaults of boys in addition to the charged victim.
Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Aiello or Hofmann, or believes they know someone who has been victimized is asked to contact Falls Township Police Detective Stephen Reeves at 215.949.9100. Tips can also be submitted to Falls Township Police at speakup@fallstwp.com.
Aiello’s case was investigated by the Falls Township Police Department and Penndel Borough Police Department. Hofmann’s case was investigated by Falls Township Police.
Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach is assigned to prosecution in both cases.