BUCKS COUNTY >> Saint Andrew Catholic School in Newtown and Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic School in Yardley have been selected as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to an announcement made by Miguel A. Cardona, Secretary of the United States Department of Education (USDOE), on Sept. 21.
The Archdiocesan schools are two of only 325 schools total and among just 23 private schools selected nationally. Each school was chosen for the honor based on exemplary high performance.
Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic School was honored previously in 2007 and Saint Andrew School previously received the designation in 2013.
Dr. Andrew McLaughlin, Secretary for Elementary Education in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, reacted to the announcement by saying, “We are thrilled to learn of the well-deserved selection of these elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia as part of the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools cohort. That our elementary schools in the Archdiocese were recognized nationally among only 23 private schools speaks volumes regarding the work done in all of our Catholic elementary schools each day. This award and ones like it energize us and remind us that the young people and school families in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are at the center of the hard work and sacrifices made by faculty, staff, and administrators throughout the academic year. Our primary goal is to enhance and enrich our academic offerings constantly as we provide students a Christ-centered, quality, 21st century education. I offer my prayerful congratulations to the schools being recognized today. They, along with the 39 others who have been chosen as Blue Ribbon schools in the past, serve as examples of excellence to all of us working in the field of Catholic education.”
With the addition of the 2021 cohort, a total of 41 different parish and regional Catholic elementary schools in the five-county Archdiocese have been recognized with Blue Ribbon Status since the program’s inception in 1982. Saint Genevieve Catholic School in Flourtown (Montgomery County) has received the honor more times than any other school in the Archdiocese (2000, 2006, and 2016).
The USDOE will hold a recognition ceremony for this year’s Blue Ribbon Schools during the week of October 31 in Washington, D.C.
Two other Archdiocese schools have also been named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools - Saint Mary Catholic School in Schwenksville (Montgomery County) and Saint Norbert Catholic School in Paoli (Chester County).