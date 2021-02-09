TULLYTOWN BOROUGH >> A former school bus driver pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to sexually abusing two teen boys, including a foster child in his care.
John Michael Evans, 40, of Tullytown, pleaded guilty before Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.
Sentencing has been deferred for 30 days while Evans undergoes an evaluation by the Sex Offender Assessment Board.
Evans abused the boys separately and repeatedly between January 2017 and June 2020, when the more recent victim reported the abuse to Tullytown Police.
In court, Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler said Evans began abusing a foster child in April 2020 shortly after the boy, then 16, was placed in Evans’ care. The abuse happened, "several times a week, too many times to count,” the boy told investigators.
In addition to abusing the boy himself, Evans possessed nude photographs of the boy and arranged sexual encounters with other men in which he included the boy, Kohler said. Evans told the boy to say he was an adult if the men asked.
The boy said Evans would give him alcohol and marijuana before and after the abuse.
Evans also told the boy about his abuse of the previous victim and said no one believed the first victim and would not believe him if he reported the abuse.
That victim, now 17, reported in December that Evans had sexually abused him on numerous occasions. As a result of this renewed investigation, charges were filed.
Prior to his arrest, Evans worked as a bus driver for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township school districts.
The case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives and the Tullytown Borough Police Department, and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler.