WARMINSTER >> Alex, Robert, and Stevie Meyer are triplets and members of the Class of 2020 at Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster (Bucks County). Combined they have been accepted into 35 colleges or universities and have been awarded over $5.5 million in scholarships.
Over the past two summers, the brothers attended the Psychology and Neuroscience Academy at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Through this program, Alex earned six college credits and Robert and Stevie each earned four college credits.
In the fall, Alex will attend Lehigh University to study Biochemistry. He has already communicated with a professor performing research on Cancer pharmaceuticals. Alex will begin shadowing that research process next spring with the hopes of formally joining the research team by the fall of 2021. In addition, he has spoken with the track and field coach and will walk on as a discus and javelin thrower for the team.
Robert will attend Gettysburg College to study Political Science, International Relations, and Economics. In addition, he will be a kicker for the football team and participate in the school’s Leadership Certificate program. Robert was a kicker for Archbishop Wood High School’s Championship Football Team.
Stevie will attend Rochester Institute of Technology to study Game Design and Development with an Artificial Intelligence concentration and an Applied Cognitive Neuroscience minor. He received the Men's Gymnastics Junior Olympic All-American Academic Award this year and competed in the Pennsylvania State Championships. Stevie was State Champion on Floor Exercise and garnered third place in the All-Around competition. Stevie will continue his gymnastics with The New York Alliance Team, a cooperation between the men's collegiate programs of NY to send athletes to varsity level gymnastic competitions.
