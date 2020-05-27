FALLS TOWNSHIP >> A Trenton man faces charges on both sides of the river after leading police on a multi-state chase that started in Trenton and ended in Falls Township.
On May 25 at 4:42 p.m., Falls Township police were advised by Bucks County Radio that Trenton Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that had crossed the Calhoun Street bridge into Pennsylvania.
The driver, identified as Naaman W. Little, 34, of Trenton, was wanted for assault on police for attempting to run over a Trenton detective, according to Falls Police Lt. Nelson Whitney.
The vehicle was described as a silver Honda with a paper temporary registration displayed. The pursuit followed West Trenton Avenue onto Route 13 southbound, at which time Falls officers became involved in the chase.
The Honda exited Route 13 onto Millcreek Road and then got back on Route 13 Northbound. Little then exited at Penn Valley Road, but then sped up the ramp to reenter Route 13 Northbound again.
Falls Officer George Thomas was at the top of the entrance ramp deploying "Stop Stix," a pursuit intervention device which can deflate the tires of a vehicle.
Little lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to avoid the Stop Stix, crashing into a marked Falls Township police car and narrowly missing Officer Thomas, said Whitney.
Little was taken into custody at the scene. His New Jersey driver's license was found to be suspended.
Little was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and related charges.
Little was preliminarily arraigned by MDJ Joseph Falcone and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $500,000 10% bail.
Lt. Whitney thanked the Morrisville Borough Police for their assistance.