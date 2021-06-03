LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Rain forecasts cancelled the single-lane travel restrictions that were scheduled to be implemented in the NJ-bound direction at the Scudder Falls (I-295) Toll Bridge on June 3 and 4, but Saturday’s lane closure is still expected to take place. Travel impacts, however, are unlikely during Saturday’s single-lane travel pattern.
Looking ahead to next week, Bucks County residents commuting to New Jersey during peak morning commuting hours – 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. – should plan for severe backups and travel delays on Tuesday, June 8; Wednesday, June 9; Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11.
Single-lane patterns are likely to be a frequent occurrence in the NJ-bound direction at the bridge on Tuesday to Fridays for the remainder of June as concrete pours onto the deck of the bridge’s parallel downstream span take place during overnight and morning hours. The pours are weather sensitive and must be conducted in a designed sequence determined by corresponding steel structural supports. The bridge is expected to open partially to traffic in late summer/early fall.
Because of the high vehicular volumes during the peak commuting hours, two-mile-long backups and travel delays in excess of 30 minutes are likely on I-295 eastbound from the PA Route 332/Newtown-Yardley Road interchange (Exit 8) to the Scudder Falls Bridge.
Until further notice, motorists should consider the following options whenever favorable weather conditions allow the bridge to have single-lane NJ-bound travel restrictions during peak morning commuting hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays:
- Use earlier departures
- Allow more time to reach destinations
- Work from home
- Postpone travel
- Use an alternate route like the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge
Note: All of the aforementioned scheduled travel restrictions are subject to change due to weather, emergency, traffic, and equipment/materials mobilization considerations. Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, reduce speeds and exercise caution when travelling through project work areas.
More information on the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project is available at www.scudderfallsbridge.com.