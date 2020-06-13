PennDOT will be repairing and resurfacing several state highways in Morrisville Borough, Falls and Lower Makefield townships.
Motorists will encounter lane restrictions as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.
The work schedule and locations are:
- Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 7 AM to 5 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on West Trenton Avenue between Pine Grove Road and Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville Borough for paving operations;
- Monday June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 7 AM to 5 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 32 (Bridge Street) between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville Borough for milling and paving operations; and
- Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 26, from 7 AM to 5 PM, weekday lane restrictions are scheduled on West Trenton Avenue between U.S. Business 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Pine Grove Road in Falls and Lower Makefield townships for milling and paving operations.