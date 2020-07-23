MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Middletown Township in partnership with TMA Bucks has announced that the Middletown Township Municipal Center at 3 Municipal Way, Langhorne and the Department of Public Works building at 700 Veterans Highway, Levittown, now feature ChargePoint electric vehicle charging stations.
Both charging stations are now open for public use at the rate of $0.18/kWh. As a service to the community, the township does not profit from the charging stations.
The charging station at the Municipal Center is located in the parking lot outside of the Police Department and the charging station at the Department of Public Works building is located outside of the main entrance.
“Middletown Township is extremely proud to join the growing network of charging stations for electric vehicle drivers and support clean energy solutions to protect our environment,” said Stephanie Teoli Kuhls, Middletown Township Manager.
TMA Bucks assisted Middletown Township with securing a grant from the Driving PA Forward program from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“Reducing emissions is an important tool for improving the air we breathe,” said TMA Bucks Executive Director Steve Noll. “We were extremely happy to work together with Middletown Township on this project that will help contribute to cleaner air and lower emissions in the area.”
Middletown Township is the third-largest township in Bucks County and is home to more than 45,000 residents living in the Langhorne and Levittown zip codes.
TMA Bucks is a 501 (c) 4 non-profit transportation management association designed to promote and coordinate travel demand management strategies to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion and serve as a clearinghouse for transportation policies and programs throughout Bucks County. The TMA is membership supported and businesses can learn more about the benefits of membership at tmabucks.com.