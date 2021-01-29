TREVOSE >> TMA Bucks has assumed the management of the Bucks County Community Traffic Safety Program in partnership with the County of Bucks and the TMA Bucks Foundation.
The Bucks County Community Traffic Safety Program is federal funding (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) distributed to local programs by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which works with law enforcement, local businesses, schools, and the community to reduce the number of annual highway deaths in Bucks County.
The program targets demographics with statistically higher numbers of traffic-related fatalities including teens and senior citizens and specific behaviors such as aggressive driving, driving under the influence and distracted driving that contribute to higher crash rates.
“TMA Bucks is extremely excited to manage this important and life-saving program in Bucks County,” said TMA Bucks executive director Stephen Noll. “The TMA has always been committed to providing leadership on highway safety issues in the county and this program will assist us in having the resources to reach more of the community to bring positive change.”
TMA Bucks has been a leading advocate in teen driver safety through its highly successful Bucks County High School Seatbelt Safety Challenge & Teen Driver Safety Video PSA Challenge. The TMA has also provided all Bucks County high schools and colleges with “No Texting While Driving” signs that schools placed at parking lot exits to remind student drivers of Pennsylvania’s anti-texting law.
The Bucks County Community Traffic Safety Program will be managed by Carly Mannon and headquartered at the County of Bucks Emergency Services Training Center at 1760 South Easton Road in Doylestown and can be reached at carly@bctma.com or 267-895-5186.
TMA Bucks is a non-profit transportation management association designed to promote and coordinate travel demand management strategies to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion and serve as a clearinghouse for transportation policies and programs throughout Bucks County. The TMA is membership supported and businesses can learn more about the benefits of membership at tmabucks.com.
The TMA Bucks Foundation, a nonprofit organization, advances educational, charitable and safety-related transportation programs and initiatives that benefit the Bucks County community at large. More information on the Foundation can be found at tmabucks.com/about/tma-foundation/