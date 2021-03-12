LEVITTOWN >> Here’s a really cool time-lapse video (below) from Urban Engineers showing the installation of structural steel girders at the New Falls Road Bridge as they were being erected over the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike in January.
In order to erect the steel girders, traffic on the turnpike was detoured in both directions for five hours. Girders were delivered to the site on trailers where they were lifted into place by two cranes. To stabilize the steel girders, cross members were then connected between the girder bays. A total of six girders were set.
Allan Myers L.P. is the contractor on the $11.1 million project for the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Urban Engineers Inc., a multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, is the construction manager. The work is expected to be completed in late August.
The replacement of the New Falls Road Bridge involves the removal of a single span steel girder bridge over the PA Turnpike (I-276) and the construction of a new two span steel-plated girder bridge.
Girder Installation of the New Falls Road Bridge from Urban Video Productions® on Vimeo.