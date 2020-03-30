PHILADELPHIA >> To help those in need of legal advice and to navigate their rights during the current coronavirus global health crisis, The Philadelphia Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS) is open and available to all Philadelphia-area residents by calling (215) 238-6333 anytime Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.
“People are seeking a lawyer for legal assistance ranging from drafting of a will and power of attorney to questions about employment rights during this time of economic uncertainty and job losses” said Charles J. Klitsch, Esq., Philadelphia Bar Association’s Director of Public and Legal Services. “We also are prepared to help our residents navigate the new 2019 tax deadlines announced and related questions, as well as the recent financial support being approved by Congress.”
The Philadelphia Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS) is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (215) 238-6333, to provide lawyer referrals to area residents. Staff attorneys take calls from the public and refer callers to attorneys in private practice. Lawyer referrals are available any day and time at www.needalawyernow.com There is no fee to request a referral. Once referred, the attorney in private practice has agreed to a 30-minute consultation for a small, set fee of $35. If callers do not need an attorney or cannot afford one, they will be directed to a legal service organization, agency or other resource for assistance.
“We are prepared to assist individuals in accessing coronavirus-related assistance. We also have attorneys available in all areas of the law. Therefore, if Philadelphia-area residents need legal assistance for a non-COVID-19 related issue, our suggestion is they contact us so we can offer our help and support,” stated Klitsch.
The Philadelphia Bar Association created the Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS) in 1948 to address the demand for legal services in the boom following World War II. Since then, more than one million people have contacted LRIS for help with their legal problems, and LRIS has grown to become one of the largest public service programs in Philadelphia.
LRIS is a community service for all Philadelphia-area residents to utilize. It is a leader and role model for lawyer referral programs across the country. Lawyers who accept referrals through LRIS must meet strict requirements. They must be in good standing with disciplinary authorities, must be insured and must meet experience requirements specific to their areas of practice. These requirements demonstrate LRIS’s commitment to helping the public find qualified and affordable legal help, now more than ever.