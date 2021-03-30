Suspects

Falls Township Police are looking for these two men suspected of cleaning out a township laundromat.

FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the subjects pictured for their involvement in a theft that occurred on Sunday, March 28 between 12 and 1 a.m. at the Laundry Depot located at 322 West Trenton Avenue, Morrisville, Falls Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tomcho at 215-949-9100 ext: 407, email: m.tomcho@fallstwp.com. You can also contact non-emergency police dispatch at 215-328-8519.

