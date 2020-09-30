PHILADELPHIA >> Faithful throughout the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are invited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Katharine Drexel, a native Philadelphian and the second American-born citizen to be canonized by the Catholic Church.
The Solemn Mass will be held at the Shrine of Saint Katharine Drexel at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Reverend Dennis Gill, Rector of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, will be the principal celebrant and homilist.
The Mass takes place on Sunday, October 4 beginning at 11 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 18th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia 19103
All are welcome to present intentions and petitions at the Saint Katharine Drexel Shrine, to be placed at the Tomb of Saint Katharine. Prayer intentions may also be submitted online using the following link: https://www.saintkatharinedrexelshrine.com/prayers-intentions/.
Those unable to attend the Solemn Mass in person can participate via the following livestream links: https://vimeo.com/event/17522; https://www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez/ and https://www.facebook.com/ArchPhila/
Saint Katharine Drexel was canonized on October 1, 2000. She is the second American-born person ever to be canonized. Born into tremendous wealth as part of the Drexel family, she gave up her life of privilege to found the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in 1891. She dedicated her life to serve the needs of African Americans and Native Americans, and inspired so many women, who joined the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, to follow her example. For more information about her canonization, please visit https://www.saintkatharinedrexelshrine.com/canonization/.