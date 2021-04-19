DOYLESTOWN >> Emmy-nominated and award-winning TV producers will be visiting Delaware Valley University, in Bucks County, to talk with students about what makes DelVal special.
The University will be featured in an episode of "The College Tour," which will air on Amazon Prime. Filming will take place April 19 through April 23 on campus and at Doylestown's Fonthill.
Hosted by Alex Boylan, from the reality show "The Amazing Race," the series tells the story of colleges and universities around the world. Each episode focuses on a single college or university and covers campus life, academics, housing, sports, activities, and much more. The show is designed to give prospective students an inside look at what it's truly like being a student at the featured college or university.
"We're looking forward to showing off our campus and giving our students a chance to share why they chose DelVal," said Kathy Payne, vice president for enrollment management. "Our students will be sharing some of the amazing real-world experiences they have been able to have because of DelVal. Our experiential education program, Experience360, gets students out of the classroom and working in their fields before graduation. We'll be hearing about those experiences as well as what day-to-day life is like for a DelVal student."
"DelVal is celebrating 125 years of being a leader in experiential learning this year," said Kathy Howell, associate vice president for marketing and communications. "There's no better time to show off what DelVal has to offer to a national audience. This is an opportunity to share the DelVal story with people who might not be able to visit campus."
Students are looking forward to being a part of the episode.