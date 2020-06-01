BUCKS COUNTY >> From President of the United States to state representative, voters in Bucks County will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 2 to endorse their candidates for the November election.
For those who chose to vote in person, expect to wear masks and be prepared for social distancing. With the ongoing pandemic, many have opted this year to mail in their ballots.
Mail-in ballots may also be dropped off at locations in Doylestown, Levittown and Quakertown from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1 The boxes are located outside the following county buildings: The Lower Bucks Government Services Center, 7321 New Falls Road, Levittown; The Bucks County Administration Building, 55 E. Court St., Doylestown; and the Upper Bucks Government Services Center, 261 California Road, Quakertown
Bucks County Sheriff’s Deputies will guard the boxes placed in Levittown and Quakertown, while Bucks County Security Officers will guard the box in Doylestown. The mail-slotted lids of the boxes will be padlocked shut, and the boxes will not be left unattended at any time.
With the nomination for President pretty much decided, voters here will go through the motions of endorsing their candidates for President.
Listed on the Democratic ballot are former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. On the Republican ballot are U.S. President Donald Trump, businessman Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.
Voters will also select their candidates for U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania’s 1st District, which includes all of Bucks County and a small part of Montgomery County.
On the Democratic ballot, vying for the voters' nod are endorsed candidate Christina Finello, the former deputy director of the Bucks County Housing and Human Services, and Skylar Hurwitz, an independent Democrat, environmentalist and small business owner.
On the GOP ballot, endorsed incumbent U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick faces a primary challenge from financial planner and pro-Trump supporter Andy Meehan of Southampton.
In statewide races, voters will select candidates for attorney general and auditor general.
In the race for attorney general, incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican hopeful Heather Heidelbaugh are running unopposed for their party's nod.
The big race at the state level will play out on the Democratic ballot where six candidates - H. Scott Conklin of Centre County, Michael Lamb of Allegheny County, Tracie Fountain of Dauphin County, Rose Rosie Marie Davis of Monroe County, Nina Ahmad of Philadelphia County and Christina M. Hartman of Lancaster County - are vying for auditor general.
The winner of the Democratic Primary will face Republican candidate Tim DeFoor who is unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Voters will also select their candidates for state representative in the 18th, 29th, 31st, 140th, 142nd, 143rd, 145th and 178th districts.
The only contested race will take place in the 29th District where Greg Archetto of Warminster challenges incumbent Meghan Schroeder of Buckingham vie for the GOP nod. The winner will face Democrat Marlene Katz of Buckingham in November. Katz is unopposed on Tuesday.
Rounding out the ballot will be the election of delegates to the Republican and Democratic National Conventions and for local committee positions.
Lower Makefield Referendum
In addition, voters in Lower Makefield will be asked via a referendum question whether to allow the issuance of liquor licenses in the township.
Approval of Tuesday's referendum would allow restaurants and grocery stores in the township to apply for liquor licenses to sell alcholic beverages and bottled spirits.
Since 1949 when voters approved a referendum to ban the sale of alcohol in the township, restaurants and eateries have not been allowed to sell alcoholic beverages.
Lower Makefield is the only municipality in Bucks and Montgomery counties that bans alcohol sales, although over the years township leaders have allowed a number of exemptions, most noteably for its municipally-owned golf course - Makefield Highlands on Woodside Road - which is permitted to serve alcoholic beverages.
Under state law, State Stores are also allowed to operate and sell bottled liquor inside two of the township’s grocery stores, and Shady Brook Farm has a limited license to sell Pennsylvania-produced wine and beer by the glass at its farm market cafe on Stony Hill Road in addition to selling bottles of its Rose Bank Wine to carry out.
But if you’re looking have a drink with your meal at one of the township’s restaurants, like Carlucci’s, Villa Rosa, Christine’s or DeLorenzo’s Tomato Pies, you’re out of luck unless, of course, you bring your own or voters pass the referendum changing the township’s dry status.
The June 2 ballot question will ask voters, “Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Township of Lower Makefield?”
While the Primary Election is traditionally limited to Democrats and Republicans, township voters registered as Independents will be allowed to vote on the Lower Makefield referendum.