NEWTOWN >> This unprecedented time has created food-insecurities for homebound residents of Bucks County. Join The Birches at Newtown in the fight against hunger. The senior living community is holding a month-long food drive to benefit the Bucks County Opportunity Council.
The Birches is collecting nonperishable items throughout June to observe National Hunger Awareness Month. Preferred items include canned meats (chicken or tuna); breakfast cereals; oatmeal; granola bars; peanut butter; canned vegetables, fruits or soups; pasta or rice; applesauce and canned 100% fruit juices. Please check expiration dates before donating, and no glass containers. Monetary donations are also accepted online at weblink.donorperfect.com/gendonation.
The Bucks County Opportunity Council's mission is to reduce poverty and partner with the community to promote economic self-sufficiency. Donations received will be delivered to homebound residents of Bucks County.
Bring your donations to The Birches, located at 70 Durham Road in Newtown. Food can be dropped off in the vestibule between 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. For more information, contact 215-497-7400Call via Mitel .