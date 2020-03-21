BUCKS COUNTY >> Ten people in Bucks County tested positive on Friday, March 20 for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 24 cases distributed among 12 municipalities.
Bensalem, Buckingham, Doylestown, Lower Makefield, Lower Southampton, Middletown, Northampton, Upper Makefield, Upper Southampton, Warminster, Warrington and Wrightstown townships have had at least one resident counted among the county's 24 coronavirus cases, as has Chalfont Borough.
A map showing the municipalities on the county’s data portal https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/ will continue to be updated as new cases arise.
The increase is the largest one-day jump in Bucks County’s numbers, a trend that had been predicted as community spread takes hold and testing becomes more widely available.
Six of the new patients had confirmed contact with others who have tested positive for COVID-19, while four were attributed to community spread, with the source of infection undetermined.
“We are seeing a lot more community spread,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “With additional testing we are going to continue to be seeing additional cases.”
Damsker reiterated that the effects of the social distancing measures being practiced over the past week to 10 days here will not be known for another week or two, given the incubation period of the virus.
Bucks County has had no deaths from the coronavirus. Two people, including one of today’s new cases, have been hospitalized. Both are elderly with underlying medical conditions. One is expected to be kept overnight and released on Saturday, while the other remains in the hospital.
Damsker continued to urge healthy residents to limit their social interaction within reason, and warned anyone who is sick to stay away from other people.
Pennsylvania currently has 303 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in one death to date.