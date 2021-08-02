DOYLESTOWN >> Ten early-stage startup enterprises have been selected to compete for this year’s second round of $25,000 county investments offered through the Bucks Built Startup Fund.
The 10 finalists, chosen from 120 applicants by a screening panel, are now preparing to pitch their start-ups to the panel on Aug. 11 – 12.
Five will be selected to receive a $25,000 investment from Bucks County and 12 months of support through Startup Bucks, a non-profit organization that developed Bucks Built.
The 10 finalist startups span several industries and have founders or teams already based or planning to operate in Bucks County:
Anima - A platform enabling the creation and sale of augmented reality art and objects.
CareAlign - An app that streamlines tasks and workflows for clinicians.
EmpathED - A platform for schools to support students with learning disabilities and other health impairments by training educators using Virtual Reality and multimedia.
Fitted - Laundry plus dry cleaning pick-up and delivery services located in more than 15 cities, providing a more convenient way to get your clothes cleaned.
Insubiq - First of its kind algorithm-based cough tracker app to prevent asthma attacks.
Portable Diagnostic Systems - A biotech startup developing a portable multi-drug testing device that takes the guesswork out of DUI stops.
Pippy Sips - Creator of the first-ever award-winning 3-in-1 storing, cooling and monitoring system for breastmilk: Maia.
TheraV - Drug-free solutions to improve the quality of life of amputees.
TiP - Connects citizens with their elected officials to improve equitable representation in the digital era.
YouBodyCare - Waterless body wash for a luxurious, customized & sustainable shower experience.
The Bucks Built initiative annually provides $250,000 in two separate rounds to selected start-ups. In addition to the funding, each startup receives 12 months of partnered advising, resources, connections and programming from the Bucks Built team and Startup Bucks community, focused on enabling growth and securing follow-on funding.
Total applications for the current round have increased by more than 50 percent from the November 2020 round, with a robust nine of 10 applicants meeting the program’s basic eligibility criteria, as well as strong representation by female (45 percent) and minority (42 percent) founders.
The statistics also point to increased startup activity in Bucks County. More than 60 percent of this round’s applicants already had founders or operations in the county, up from 42 percent in November 2020. Nearly one-third of applicants had incorporated their companies within the past 12 months.
Interested parties can connect with the Bucks County startup community at 9 a.m. each Wednesday on Zoom during the weekly entrepreneur forum, Founder's 30, offered by Startup Bucks.
Want to learn more? Head to bucksbuilt.com for program details and criteria.