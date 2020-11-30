DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County officials have announced, effective Nov. 30, that county government offices will be open to the public on an appointment-only basis for the remainder of 2020. A large portion of the county workforce is being directed to work remotely where possible.
The measures are similar to those enacted last spring by the county. They will remain in effect through January 4, 2021, Chief Operating Officer Margaret A. McKevitt wrote in an email to county row officers, division leaders and departmental heads.
The revised operations are in response to escalating COVID-19 outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths here and throughout the nation. Health officials have warned of a likely surge in new cases from interstate travel and gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday.
McKevitt also cited Governor Wolf’s recent order, effective November 27, requiring teleworking wherever practical to help limit the spread of COVID.
County Commissioners’ Chair Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia reinforced the message with a follow-up email to county supervisors Sunday night. Marseglia asked that county business be conducted “with very minimal staff and by appointment.”
Even in departments that work with direct personal or custodial care and cannot function virtually, Marseglia encouraged supervisors to have as many administrative and clerical workers as possible work virtually.
“As you well know, government cannot truly shut down, but we can manage to meet the need with Zoom, email, texting, etc.,” Marseglia wrote, “and, when it is impossible to be virtual, please remember it is mandatory for all staff to wear face coverings and maintain social distances.”
The order does not pertain to court employees or court operations, which operate under emergency orders issued by the President Judge. For more information, please see the information page for the courts.
County buildings will be operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment with a county office, please call 215-348-6000, and you will be directed to the appropriate department.
To find contact information for a specific department or to learn the latest available COVID-19 information, please visit www.buckscounty.org. Members of the public are encouraged to use this site as much as possible to conduct business with the county, including making payments electronically