DOYLESTOWN >> COVID-19 may have scrapped your Oktoberfest plans, but it can’t cancel hope here in Bucks County.
The Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force, together with NAMI Bucks County are set this weekend to co-host the first in a planned series of pandemic-conscious events to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the groups will take over the air strip at Warminster Community Park’s special events area for a hope, recovery and mental health awareness-themed Decorated Car Show, with the best-dressed vehicles to be featured during the Nov. 7 “Hope is Not Canceled” livestream.
"'Hope in Not Cancelled' is the message we need as we navigate through the COVID-19 days,” said Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, chair of the Bucks County Commissioners. “This is an event to find inspiration and a way to navigate emotional pains as well as a place to talk and find empathy with those who have faced challenging issues. I look forward to this event's virtual and real time with compassionate Bucks Countians.
The pair of events come in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced both the Task Force and NAMI Bucks to cancel their usual fundraisers throughout the year, including the “Hold on You Matter” walks.
“These walks are always meant to show people there’s hope,” said Suicide Prevention Task Force coordinator Kyle Esposito. “With people spending so much time isolated and apart, it’s more important than ever for people to know that hope is not canceled. This massive, responsibly distanced, outdoor car show is designed to do just that.”
The event will feature treats from Native Sweets’ Depressed Cake Shop and Starbucks, as well as music by DJ Maggie Mayy. Inspiring messages from state and local officials, people in recovery and survivors of suicide will be broadcast locally via radio.
Visitors will also have the chance to meet – and with a donation to submerge in a dunk tank – Bucks County’s Mental Health Super Heroes NAMI Man and Zero Suicide Man.
Check-in opens at 1 p.m. at the Special Events entrance of Warminster Community Park, located at 350 E. Bristol Road, Warminster.
All funds raised directly support suicide prevention programs offered both online and in-person in Bucks County.
Register for the event at HoldOnYouMatter.com. Email questions about the event to Kyle Esposito at v-kesposito@buckscounty.org or call 267-904-7655.