PHILADELPHIA >> Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will preside at the annual Archdiocesan Interfaith Prayer Service commemorating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He will be joined by Reverend Edward Sparkman, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church (Philadelphia), and Rabbi Jeremy Gerber of Congregation Ohev Shalom (Wallinfgord).
The service takes place on Monday, January 18 beginning at 6 p.m. at Saint Dorothy Catholic Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill 19026
The Annual Archdiocesan Commemorative celebration is sponsored by the Secretariat for Evangelization, the Office for Black Catholics, and local parishes serving the pastoral and spiritual needs of the Black Catholic community.
The prayer service will take place with adherence to guidelines set forth by governmental health agencies. It will also be streamed live beginning at 6 p.m. via the Saint Dorothy Parish YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCio1cNnl4DJtpIMqmnyvmbw/featured).
All are welcome and encouraged to participate.