Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.