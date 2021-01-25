BUCKS COUNT >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) is hosting a telephone town hall on Thursday, January 28 at 7 p.m.
During the town hall, he will provide important information and updates on the state-wide COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, along with local updates on when, how, and where residents of the 10th Senate District can get vaccinated.
“I am hearing from my constituents daily with questions about how they can get the COVID-19 vaccine, and when they will be eligible under state guidelines,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I hope this town hall offers residents of my district an opportunity to get up to speed on the latest news about the vaccination effort, and have their questions answered.”
During the town hall, Sen. Santarsiero will be joined by guests, including:
- Jim Brexler, President and CEO of Doylestown Health
- Dr. Scott Levy, Medical Director of Doylestown Health
- Dr. Tim Block, President and Co-founder of the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County
- Dr. Chari Cohen, Senior Vice President at the Hepatitis B. Foundation
- Victoria Elliott, CEO of the PA Pharmacists Association
Sen. Santarsiero continued, “I look forward to a robust discussion during the town hall with important information from my guests about the safety of the vaccines available, the public health benefits of vaccination, and the local distribution effort.”
Residents of the 10th Senate District can sign up for the town hall at www.senatorstevesantarsiero.com/townhall. A recording of the town hall will be available on Friday, January 29 at Sen. Santarsiero’s COVID-19 resource hub, www.senatorstevesantarsiero.com/coronavirus. Sen. Santarsiero will continue to update the COVID-19 resource hub regularly, as state and local vaccine plans are continuously being modified.