HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, is reintroducing several bills from the 2019-20 legislative session for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ 2021-22 session.
“In the new session, I’m reintroducing legislation that would safeguard people’s finances, ensure adults’ and children’s health and safety, and protect the environment,” Warren said. “My legislation aims to make Pennsylvania more prosperous, safer and healthier for all.”
Warren said that he intends to space the reintroduction of the bills out over the next several months, and he is working with legislative staff on revisions to other bills. Among the bills he is reintroducing now are:
- Formerly H.B. 328, the “Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force” legislation would seek to reduce rising flood insurance premiums by issuing recommendations regarding potential programs that provide premium discounts or incentivize local governments to support flood mitigation efforts, and implement any necessary changes to state statute or policy regarding the administration of flood insurance. House Bill 328 passed the House unanimously in 2019, but was not voted on in the Senate.
- Formerly H.B. 1608, the “Water Bottle Filling Stations” legislation would help protect our environment and enhance hygiene by curbing the production and use of water bottles through the requirement that newly constructed state buildings, as well as existing state buildings undergoing renovations to their water and pipe infrastructure, install water bottle filling stations.
- Formerly H.B. 2711, the “Extending Prior Authorizations for Elective Procedures” legislation would ensure that a Pennsylvanian who had an elective procedure approved by their health insurer at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic would not have to go through the prior authorization process again. The bill would extend a prior authorization that was in force at the beginning of the pandemic through the course of the disaster emergency, and for 90 days thereafter.
- Formerly H.B. 2390, the “Anti-Hoarding During the COVID-19 Pandemic” legislation would keep Pennsylvanians safe during the pandemic by cutting down on hoarding and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus by prohibiting the return of grocery items during the current state of emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for 30 days thereafter. Grocery stores would have discretion of accepting returned items that may have been unsafe or otherwise defective at the time of sale, but those items would not be eligible for resale.
- Formerly H.B. 329, the “Commuter and Commerce Toll Tax Credit” legislation would support Pennsylvania commuters, while providing for a robust public transit system in our state. The bill would provide a tax credit to cover 50 percent of a taxpayer’s toll-related expenses for the taxable year, up to $500. Tolls incurred while traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, as well as all toll bridges operated under the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission or the Delaware River Port Authority, would be eligible.
- Formerly H.B. 673, the “Universal Background Check” legislation would eliminate the “gun show loophole” and require all firearm sales to be subject to a background check.
- Formerly H.R. 998, the “Flexible Spending Account Changes Due to COVID-19” resolution would urge Congress to pass legislation to ensure that 100% of the funds in FSAs are able to be rolled over into 2021 in order to provide some much needed financial flexibility following this unprecedented public health emergency.
- Formerly H.B. 812, the “Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition-Expungement” legislation would protect the welfare of children by better informing parents and employers about the criminal history of potential childcare providers by delaying expungement for five years for individuals who have received ARD for any offense that was committed in the presence of a child under the age of 14. Such individuals still would be able to participate in the ARD program, but the five-year time period prior to expungement of the offense would ensure that parents and childcare providers can fully analyze a person’s background before entrusting him or her to watch over a child.
- Formerly H.B. 810, the “Life-Saving Adrenal Insufficiency Medication in Schools” bill would require schools to develop a written policy for the appropriate storage, possession, and self-administration of adrenal insufficiency medications in cases of adrenal crisis, just as current law requires such policies for asthma inhalers and epinephrine auto-injectors (EpiPens). The departments of Health and Education would provide technical assistance and resources to schools and publicly accessible information regarding the administration of such medication. This bill would also allow a school to authorize trained employees to administer such medication.
Warren also said he is working with Rep. Tina Davis on the reintroduction of Kayden’s Law, which would ensure that the top priority in child custody and visitation cases is the best interest of the child. The Senate version of Kayden’s Law, introduced by Sen. Steve Santarsiero, passed unanimously in the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.
In the 2019-20 session, Warren had two bills he introduced passed and signed into law: Act 18 of 2020, which ended child marriage, and Act 21 of 2020 on local option referenda to decide whether to allow liquor sales in a municipality.