FAIRLESS HILLS >> Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jerry Oleksiak on Feb. 20 toured the Bucks County Technical High School (BCTHS) in Fairless Hills where he spoke with with students and instructors about the importance of expanding STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and Governor Tom Wolf’s PAsmart program to build the strongest workforce in the nation.
“It’s so important for those of us in state government to get out of Harrisburg and meet the people on the other end of our investments,” said Oleksiak. “I am truly impressed by the students, instructors, and programs at schools like BCTHS. Well-designed career and technical education programs are crucial to providing students a strong skills foundation and placing them firmly on the path to career success.”
Governor Wolf has made strengthening Pennsylvania’s workforce a priority. Since the governor took office, recurring funding for career and technical education has increased by $10 million. The governor’s PAsmart initiative, launched two years ago, also has invested $20 million to expand job training through registered apprenticeships and industry partnerships and $40 million to support STEM and computer science education in hundreds of schools across Pennsylvania. The governor’s budget proposes to continue funding the successful PAsmart initiative next year.
Under Governor Wolf, the number of CTE students earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by 50 percent and the number of credentials earned by students in CTE programs increased by 43 percent.
More broadly, the governor has set a goal of increasing the number of workers with a post-secondary degree or industry-recognized credential after high school from 47 percent today to 60 percent, as well as doubling the number of registered apprentices by 2025.
Last February, Governor Wolf created the Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center. The strategic public-private partnership worked to identify and address barriers to work, the skills gaps, and worker shortages in Pennsylvania.
Secretary Oleksiak visited some of BCTHS’ job training programs and observed students in the machine technology lab using computer numerical control (CNC) machines and demonstrating coding techniques, and students performing clinical health assessments in the health aid lab. He also toured the Learning Center for Sustainable Energy, an alternative energy park designed, built and managed by applied engineering technology students.
“It is great that Secretary Oleksiak stopped to see what a first-rate career and technology center looks like,” said Bucks County Technical High School’s Administrative Director Dr. Leon Poeske. “Our school is a great place for students to learn and I am very proud of our students and staff. It is a great resource for our community.”
Bucks County Technical High School opened in 1958 and now serves students in six school districts, including Bensalem Township, Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, Morrisville Borough, Neshaminy, and Pennsbury. The school has 1,500 students enrolled in grades 9-12 and also offers adult education programs in the evening.
For more information about pursuing an education and career in Pennsylvania at any stage of life, visit PAsmart.